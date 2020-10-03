Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 3

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 628, an increase of seven in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 480,017 while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 12,872.

The Government has said that there has been a delay in publishing a number of COVID-19 cases to its dashboard in England.

This means the total reported over the coming days will include some additional cases from the period between September 24 and October 1, increasing the number of cases reported.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 42,317.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 49.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.