Appeal to find missing Hungerford girl

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in locating a missing girl from Hungerford.

Madison Hall, aged 14, was last seen at around 10.20am today in Atherton Road, Hungerford.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 4ins tall, with shoulder length, straight brown hair and blue/green coloured eyes.

Madison was last seen wearing black leggings with a large ‘X’ on the right leg, a light blue hooded top, black puffa-style jacket with a fur lined hood and was carrying a backpack, possibly grey in colour.

It is believed that she may have travelled to London and could also be travelling to Yorkshire. She is also known to frequent Hungerford, Kintbury and Wantage.

Investigating officer Inspector Bill Sykes, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Madison’s welfare and are appealing for help in locating her.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they have seen her, or who may have information of her whereabouts, to please get in touch with us.

“You can call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43200310984.”