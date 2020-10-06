Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to October 3

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

There have been no coronavirus related deaths in West Berkshire in the last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data relates to deaths occurring in the week ending September 25 and registered up to October 3. 

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district is 133. 

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 61 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man dies in crash on A34

Man dies in crash on A34 at East Ilsley

Mum's call for safer park after wrist drama

Mum's call for safer park after wrist drama

"I have come home and it feels good" - New head of Park House

"I have come home and it feels good" - New head of Park House

A34 closed southbound

Hungerford man dies after incident on A34

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33