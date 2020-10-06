Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to October 3

There have been no coronavirus related deaths in West Berkshire in the last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data relates to deaths occurring in the week ending September 25 and registered up to October 3.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district is 133.

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 61 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.