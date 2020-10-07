Have you seen Winston? He's been missing from his North Hampshire home since Saturday

The frantic owners of an eight-month-old bulldog are appealing for help in finding him.

Winston, who is described as a lilac and tan colour, went missing from woodlands behind the family's home on Saturday.

He was wearing a harness when he disappeared, but when he was last spotted - close to Drakes fishing lakes, RG20 - it is thought he was no longer in the harness.

The owners now fear he may be injured and very scared.

Anyone who may have spotted Winston is asked to call the numbers on the poster below.