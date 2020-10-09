Newbury Town Council backs family-friendly amusement arcade on Cheap Street

IT could be all fun and games at the Kennet Shopping centre soon after Newbury Town Council backed plans for a family amusement arcade.

The centre’s new owner, Lochailort Investments, is hoping to transform the former Prohibition bar unit on Cheap Street into the family-friendly venue for a three-year period, installing more than 60 arcade games from Newbury business Corporate Amusement Services (CAS).

The arcade would be suitable for under-18s, with no drinking or gambling, and no coin slot machines or ticket redemption games.

Customers would book a one-hour session online, with a capacity of 30 people, while the facility could also be hired out exclusively, such as for birthday parties.

The arcade would also meet all coronavirus regulations as it would be sanitised between sessions and customers would have their temperature checked before coming into the building.

CAS director Dave Field said: “It’s an amusement arcade with a difference and a great opportunity to bring something new and exciting to the Kennet Centre and to that end of town.

“We’ll have motorbike games with a 30-inch screen, classic games like Space Invaders and Pac Man, and more modern stuff like basketball games.

“We also have Street Fighter but with a bit of a difference – we’re going to put a big screen where the staging area was in the pub, so you’ll have the biggest version of Street Fighter you’ve ever seen.

“I want to emphasise – because people seem to get the wrong impression with amusement arcades – we have no gambling machines or over-18 area.

“This is a family-orientated business.”

Phil Barnett (Lib Dem, Clay Hill) said: “We want to rejuvenate the town and encourage a wide range of people to come in and use the facilities.

“This might be an opportunity for people who might not come in, to come in, and of course once they come in they might use other facilities.”

Tony Vickers (Lib Dem, Wash Common) voiced concerns that one day the facility could be used for gambling, but Mr Field said that to do that a company would need to apply for a licence.

Mr Field said: “For the types of games we use there is no need for a licence, so if somebody was to change the use and want to put gambling machines in there they would have to apply for a separate licence for those machines.

“We’re not licensed for that and I don’t intend to be.

“I used to operate games in the pub industry decades ago but it’s not something I want to get involved in.”

The unit has been vacant since February 2017.