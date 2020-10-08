Newbury Michaelmas Fair cancelled due to risk of coronavirus transmissions

Newbury's 2020 Michaelmas Fair has been cancelled.

West Berkshire Council said that the popular event would not be going ahead in the interest of public health and safety due to the risk of Covid-19 transmissions.

The decision follows recent increases in national infection rates and guidance from Government, including the Rule of Six.

This year’s annual event had been scheduled to take place at Goldwell Park, Newbury on October 14 to 18.

Chairman of the Local Outbreak Control Board for West Berkshire, Howard Woollaston (Con, Lambourn) said: “Although the event is a time-honoured tradition in Newbury, we need to put the health and safety of the public first. According to Government Rule of Six guidelines, no one should mix in a group greater than six people.

“Following comprehensive assessments and advice from our Head of Public Health and Thames Valley Police, the Council felt that the opportunities for ‘mingling’ between groups larger than six would be almost impossible to mitigate and manage, especially outside the venue. Therefore we regret to inform the public that the Newbury Michaelmas Fair will no longer be going ahead next week.”

Future events on West Berkshire Council land and properties are being kept under constant review in line with Government guidance as it is issued.

The fair, run by the Showman's Guild of Great Britain, dates back to the 17th century when farm workers turned up to seek employment, but is now held as a funfair.