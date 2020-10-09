Newbury Corn Exchange launches appeal as it faces precarious future

THE Corn Exchange launched a new appeal to its supporters at the weekend – Save Your Corn Exchange: Fund the Future.

“Covid-19 has changed everything. Six months ago none of us could have imagined the challenges that we are now facing.”

For the Corn Exchange this has meant a devastating loss in income of over £750,000. The outlook for the arts and live

performances remains uncertain and it faces a precarious future.

Save Your Corn Exchange: Fund the Future campaign asks for donations to protect the future of the Corn Exchange, to ensure they can continue doing all the vital work they do in our community and to safeguard our programme of the best theatre, comedy, music, dance and films.



“Right now we need your support to raise £100,000 to protect the future of the Corn Exchange.



“As we begin to reopen, social

distancing requirements have reduced our capacity by 75 per cent, which means presenting financially viable shows and activities is impossible and our funding gap continues to grow.

“Even with funding we have gained from trusts and foundations and cost cutting wherever possible, with the possibility that we may need to close our doors again and until we can operate without any social distancing, we are going to need the support of our donors and local community more than ever.”

Can you help to Fund the Future?

The new Corn Exchange Impact Report documents their work over the last year, and is available to view on the website.

“We believe it is vital to begin performances and activities again to bring impactful artistic experiences to our local community.

“We have a proven history of providing our community with enriching creative experiences, and we believe passionately that engagement with the arts makes a positive difference to people’s lives.



“Our audiences and the local community are at the heart of everything we do, and with your continued support we can Fund the Future.”

Find out more about other ways to support the Corn Exchange, visit https://cornexchangenew.com/ support/save-your-corn-exchange-fund-the-future