Former Newbury TK Maxx store to become canteen during coronavirus pandemic

THE former TK Maxx store in the Kennet Shopping centre is to be turned into a canteen for staff redeveloping Market Street.

Engie Regeneration Ltd is building the 232-home ‘urban village’ between Newbury railway station and Market Street in a joint scheme with developer Grainger and West Berkshire Council.

The council has approved plans submitted by Engie Regeneration to change the use of the former TK Maxx unit in the neighbouring Kennet Shopping centre from retail to a welfare provision use.

The temporary change of use, which lasts for 18 months, is needed to provide facilities for workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Current government guidelines make it necessary for the Market Street developer to provide further welfare provisions for its staff on site.

The application aims to address this through a series of spaces including a canteen for up to 175 site staff, along with lockers and changing rooms, with space and facilities to dry and store wet clothing.

The temporary space will not be used for food preparation or the serving of hot food.

The application says it will allow space for employees to “eat and drink during their break periods and at the beginning and end of the working day”.

The TK Maxx unit has been empty since the clothing shop moved to Newbury Retail Park in 2017.

Approving the plans, the council said: “It is accepted that the proposed use is non-retail, however it is also acknowledged that the existing A1 retail unit remains vacant and numerous shops remain vacant at this time.

“As such the introduction of a temporary sui generis use in this location is considered acceptable on balance.

“The proposed use will promote the continued development at the strategic Market Street development through provision of essential welfare facilities.”

In addition to the 232 apartments – which will comprise nine residential blocks – the Market Street development will also provide a 497-space multi-storey car park, 180 resident parking spaces and new parking for the Quaker (Friends) Meeting House.

A temporary change of use for the former Debenhams outlet in the Kennet Shopping centre was approved last month.

ZED Adventures has taken on the unit to run airsoft games.

Plans for a temporary change of use for the former Prohibition bar into an amusement arcade are also being considered.