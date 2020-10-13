Thatcham perfume thief receives suspended sentence

A MAN who stole perfume worth hundreds of pounds has been given a suspended prison sentence.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 17 was Ian Mark Kilborn.

The 39-year-old, of Rosemary Gardens, Thatcham, admitted stealing scent worth £529.69 from Debenhams at Parkway shopping centre in Newbury on Friday, September 11.

He was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment, suspended for six months.

No order for costs was made but Mr Kilborn was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £128.