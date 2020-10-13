Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Thatcham perfume thief receives suspended sentence

Ian Mark Kilborn stole more than £500 worth of perfume from Debenhams

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court gavel

A MAN who stole perfume worth hundreds of pounds has been given a suspended prison sentence.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 17 was Ian Mark Kilborn.

The 39-year-old, of Rosemary Gardens, Thatcham, admitted stealing scent worth £529.69 from Debenhams at Parkway shopping centre in Newbury on Friday, September 11.

He was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment, suspended for six months.

No order for costs was made but Mr Kilborn was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £128.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Eight arrested in connection with illegal hunting at West Berkshire beauty spot

Eight arrested on suspicion of illegal hunting at West Berkshire beauty spot

Tributes paid to man killed in A34 collision

Tributes paid to man killed in A34 collision

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 11

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 11

Should have gone to Specsavers...motorist has car seized after failing eyesight test

Should have gone to Specsavers...motorist has car seized after failing eyesight test

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33