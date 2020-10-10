Primary school children go yellow for World Mental Heath Day

Children and staff at Beenham Primary School celebrated World Mental Health Day by taking part in Young Minds' #HelloYellow campaign.

Everyone at the school wore yellow to raise money and awareness of Young Minds, a charity that is “ leading the fight for a future "where all young minds are supported and empowered, whatever the challenges”.

The children have been taking part in various activities that encourages them to look after their own mental wellbeing and develop resilience.

Did you do, or are you doing anything to mark Mental Health Day? We'd love to hear about it. Please email a brief description of what you did along with any pictures to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk