Primary school children go yellow for World Mental Heath Day

Youngsters and staff get dressed up to raise awareness of charity that supports those who are struggling

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

Children and staff at Beenham Primary School celebrated World Mental Health Day by taking part in Young Minds' #HelloYellow campaign.

Everyone at the school wore yellow to raise money and awareness of Young Minds, a charity that is “ leading the fight for a future "where all young minds are supported and empowered, whatever the challenges”.

The children have been taking part in various activities that encourages them to look after their own mental wellbeing and develop resilience.

