Police appeal after man robbed at knifepoint in Pangbourne

Victim was approached as he cycled to work

police

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Pangbourne.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, had just got off a train at Pangbourne train station and was cycling to work in Lower Basildon when the incident occured between 8.50am and 9am on Sunday, October 4.

After riding down the ramp towards Shooters Hill, he turned left and saw two people at the Hartslock Court bus stop.

As he was cycling past, the victim was grabbed and pushed off his bike by one of them, before being threatened with a knife.

The offender took the victim’s bag, which contained a book and a phone charger.

The main offender is described as a white teenage boy, aged between 15 and 16-years-old and of slim build.

He was approximately 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing a black facemask, a hooded top with the hood up and blue jeans.

There is no description of the second person.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer PC Joseph Robinson, of Newbury CID, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who thankfully was not injured.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and believes that they witnessed this incident to please make contact with police.

“If you were driving in the area at around 9am last Sunday and have dash-cam installed in your vehicle, I would urge you to please check this, and contact police if it has captured anything that can assist this investigation.

“You can make a report by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200311869 or by making a report online.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

