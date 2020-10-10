Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Eight arrested in connection with illegal hunting at West Berkshire beauty spot

Thames Valley Police receive multiple reports of animals being run over and people firing catapults at The Ridgeway

Eight men have been arrested in connection with illegal hunting after police received multiple reports of vehicles running over animals and occupants firing catapults at a West Berkshire beauty spot.

The vehicles were spotted driving along The Ridgeway near Compton, with several members of the public raising the alarm at around 1.45pm this afternoon (Saturday).

Eight men aged between 20 and 50, from Datchet and Slough, were arrested in connection with the investigation and remain in police custody at this time.

Four vehicles have also been seized.

Inspector Steve Warren, based at Newbury police station, said: “Our officers responded to multiple calls from the public, and I am appealing to anybody that witnessed anything on The Ridgeway throughout today to please get in touch with police.

“You can do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200319468, or by making a report online.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

