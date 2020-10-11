BBC Countryfile Harvest Special includes 18-year-old Newbury farmer

ELEANOR Gilbert, otherwise known as Berkshire Farm Girl, will be seen at work on Countryfile Harvest Special tonight, Sunday, October 11, at 5.45pm on BBC One.

Countryfile has been reporting on rural agricultural and environmental issues in the UK for more than 30 years, and tonight's programme is all about harvesting.

During harvesting Eleanor took short videos of herself at work in the fields on Rookery Farm, Newbury, and you will catch a glimpse of her during the programme.

Journalist and broadcaster Anna Jones tweeted that Countryfile would be looking at 'the ups and downs of #Harvest2020' and to look out for farms and famers being featured, including Eleanor - @LittleBigFarm.

Eleanor also writes a seasonal diary for Out & About magazine, published by the Newbury Weekly News, and you can read more about her and her autumn journey here.

