Should have gone to Specsavers...motorist has car seized after failing eyesight test

A motorist had his car seized by police after failing an eyesight test when he was pulled over in Theale today (Sunday).

The driver provided false details to police, but it didn't take them long to work out he had a revoked licence and no insurance.

Thames Valley Police tweeted a photo of the van with the caption: "Vehicle stopped in #Theale. Driver provided false details, transpires a revoked licence & #NoInsurance.

"Also not wearing glasses and failed eye sight test, got to 7.5 meters before they could read a number plate.#seized & reported to court."