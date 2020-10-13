Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police appeal after children's books and games stolen from car

Loose change also taken from Audi parked in Newbury street

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

Police are appealing for witnesses after children's books and games were stolen from a car in Newbury. 

The items were taken from an Audi parked in Newport Road.

Loose change was also stolen from the vehicle.

The incident occurred at some point between 10pm on September 9 and 11am on Saturday, October 10.

If you have any information, contact the Police Enquiry Centre on 101, quoting the crime reference number 43200319182.

