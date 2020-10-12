West Berkshire families urged to avoid traditional trick-or-treating this Hallowe'en

Parents are being advised not to let their children go 'trick-or-treating' this Hallowe'en.

The Public Protection Partnership – a service operated jointly by West Berkshire, Bracknell Forest and Wokingham councils – has said door-knocking should be avoided outright.

For home activities, the rule of six should be applied rigorously and social distancing must be observed at all times.

PPP community engagement officer Lisa Norgate-Barnes said: "As with many things this year, our usual Hallowe'en traditions will need to be rethought in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are advising families to rethink the tradition of 'trick and treat', where you'd normally be knocking on doors and receiving a treat of sweets or similar on Hallowe'en.

"Instead perhaps get involved in many of the local pumpkin trails where you go out as a family all dressed up to scare and look out for houses with Hallowe'en decorations and pumpkins.

"Each time you see a pumpkin, you give your own child a treat from the supply you've taken along.

"That way your child still has all the fun and treats associated with Hallowe'en, whilst remaining safe and protecting others.

"During the current Covid pandemic it's not advisable to be knocking on multiple doors and taking treats from bowls that many little hands have already touched.

"This is for the benefit of not only you and your family, but the members of the households you might normally have called upon.

"Equally, you might want to create a Hallowe'en-themed family scavenger hunt in your own home or garden."