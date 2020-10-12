Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 12

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 12

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 729.

This represents a jump of nine from yesterday's figure.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 617,688, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 13,972.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 42,875.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 50.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 57,347.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Eight arrested in connection with illegal hunting at West Berkshire beauty spot

Eight arrested on suspicion of illegal hunting at West Berkshire beauty spot

Optician receives social media abuse after turning away "anti masker"

Newbury optician receives social media abuse after turning away "anti masker"

Tributes paid to man killed in A34 collision

Tributes paid to man killed in A34 collision

Lidl flag allowed for new store

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33