Police appeal after burglary at Tesco Express in Baughurst

POLICE are appealing for witness after a burglary at Tesco Express in Baughurst in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Four suspects forced entry to the door of the shop in Heath End Road at around 1.41am.

The alarm was triggered before a quantity of cash was stolen.

Officers from Tadley Neighbourhood Team were on the scene within minutes but the suspects had made off in an unknown direction.

If you were in the area around this time and have CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any information, call 101 quoting reference 44200395546.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.