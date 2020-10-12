Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Police appeal after burglary at Tesco Express in Baughurst

Four suspects broke in at 1.41am

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

police

POLICE are appealing for witness after a burglary at Tesco Express in Baughurst in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Four suspects forced entry to the door of the shop in Heath End Road at around 1.41am.

The alarm was triggered before a quantity of cash was stolen.

Officers from Tadley Neighbourhood Team were on the scene within minutes but the suspects had made off in an unknown direction.

If you were in the area around this time and have CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any information, call 101 quoting reference 44200395546.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Eight arrested in connection with illegal hunting at West Berkshire beauty spot

Eight arrested on suspicion of illegal hunting at West Berkshire beauty spot

Optician receives social media abuse after turning away "anti masker"

Newbury optician receives social media abuse after turning away "anti masker"

Tributes paid to man killed in A34 collision

Tributes paid to man killed in A34 collision

Lidl flag allowed for new store

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33