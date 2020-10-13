Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

M4 closure between Chieveley and Theale this weekend

Significant delays expected through West Berkshire

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

M4

The M4 will be closed between Chieveley and Theale this weekend. 

The eastbound carriageway will be closed from 9pm on Friday through to 6am on Monday. 

Traffic will be diverted from junction 13 (Chieveley), south down the A34 and A339 into Newbury, then east along the A4 to re-join the M4 at junction 12 (Theale).

Highways England has warned that significant delays and congestion are expected due to the increase in traffic on the diversion route. 

It has advised people to plan their journey and allow extra time or avoid the route if possible.

The closure is subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. 

The closure had been scheduled for the weekend of October 2 but the works were postponed because of the heavy rainfall from Storm Alex.

Questions can be sent to info@highwaysengland.co.uk or by contacting 0300 123 5000.

