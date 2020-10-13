Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury's Vue cinema to reduce opening hours

Opening days will be Friday to Monday

VUE Cinema in Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre will close on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to reduce costs during the coronavirus crisis.

It is one of 21 of Vue's 87 UK sites to reduce its opening hours.

Reading's Vue cinema at The Oracle will remain open seven days a week.

A Vue spokesperson said: “In order to ensure that our business is financially well-placed and able to return to full steam ahead once Hollywood studios start releasing the content that we know our audiences are clamouring to see in all its big screen glory, from next week, we will temporarily be reducing our opening days to Friday to Monday (inclusive) at 20 per cent of our UK sites.”

The release of the next James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been delayed until April next year and Marvel film Black Widow, sci-fi blockbuster Dune and Jurassic World: Dominion have also been put back as a result of the global pandemic.

