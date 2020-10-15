100-year-old Thatcham Court resident receives more than 300 birthday cards

A 100-year-old Thatcham man has said he is “absolutely amazed” after receiving more than 300 birthday cards to mark his centenary.

Peter Browne lives at Thatcham Court Bupa Care Home, which issued a call for cards to help him celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday.

They had hoped for 100 cards, but received 360, one coming from as far as Australia.

Mr Browne received cards from The Queen, Thatcham mayor Mike Cole, Newbury MP Laura Farris, Newbury Police Station, students from Newbury College, children from Shaw-cum-Donnington Brownies, St Bartholomew’s School and many more.

Local schools and community groups even sent Mr Browne parcels, photo frames and a book with a personalised bookmark with his Royal Artillery regiment colours.

A cake was also donated by Thatcham-based Cupcakes by Daisy.

When asked about celebrating his 100th birthday and the cards he received, Mr Browne said: “I am absolutely amazed by the number of cards and gifts I have received.

“I am very grateful to everyone who was kind enough to get in touch.

“Reaching 100 is very special and reading through these lovely cards has certainly made it an extraordinary day.”

Mr Browne is a proud father of two, grandfather of one, and is now a great grandfather, as his first great grandson, Max, was born earlier this year.

He described Max’s birth as one of the most memorable moments of his life, alongside becoming a captain in the Royal Artillery.

Thatcham Court celebrated Mr Browne’s birthday with a party, complete with a buffet supper and his favourite dessert, trifle.

Making his big day extra special, Thatcham Court also arranged for Mr Browne’s family to come for an outdoor visit to celebrate him reaching the milestone.

Home manager Tammy New said: “The number of cards Peter received for his birthday this year truly symbolises how much the local community has come together over the last few months.

“We try to make every birthday special at Thatcham Court but, with the help of everyone who got involved, this is definitely one to remember.”