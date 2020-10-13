Deliveroo reveals Newbury's five favourite dishes

On-demand food delivery service Deliveroo is celebrating its first birthday in Newbury and it has revealed the five most popular dishes townsfolk ask for.

They are:

1. Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal from Burger King

2. Battered sausage and chips from The Village Plaice, Thatcham

3. Footlong Sub – Italian BMT® from Subway

4. Boneless Banquet Box from KFC

5. Doner kebab from Botan Kebab and Pizza, Bartholomew Street, Newbury

Deliveroo says 7.20pm on Saturday is the most popular time for Newbury people to order.

Further data has shown locals love American food the most, followed by British and Italian.

Since its launch in the town a year ago, more than 35 restaurants have signed up to the platform – with 60 per cent of them being local independents.