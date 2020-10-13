Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Deliveroo reveals Newbury's five favourite dishes

National chains and local takeaways on the list

Deliveroo reveals Newbury's favourite five dishes

On-demand food delivery service Deliveroo is celebrating its first birthday in Newbury and it has revealed the five most popular dishes townsfolk ask for.

They are:

1. Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal from Burger King 
2. Battered sausage and chips from The Village Plaice, Thatcham
3. Footlong Sub – Italian BMT® from Subway 
4. Boneless Banquet Box from KFC
5. Doner kebab from Botan Kebab and Pizza, Bartholomew Street, Newbury

Deliveroo says 7.20pm on Saturday is the most popular time for Newbury people to order.

Further data has shown locals love American food the most, followed by British and Italian.

Since its launch in the town a year ago, more than 35 restaurants have signed up to the platform – with 60 per cent of them being local independents. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Eight arrested in connection with illegal hunting at West Berkshire beauty spot

Eight arrested on suspicion of illegal hunting at West Berkshire beauty spot

Tributes paid to man killed in A34 collision

Tributes paid to man killed in A34 collision

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 11

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 11

Should have gone to Specsavers...motorist has car seized after failing eyesight test

Should have gone to Specsavers...motorist has car seized after failing eyesight test

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33