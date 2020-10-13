Award-winning Goring gastropub The Miller of Mansfield hit by major fire

AWARD-winning pub and hotel The Miller of Mansfield was hit by a fire over the weekend, resulting in significant structural damage.

A blaze ripped through the Goring restaurant’s kitchen on Sunday morning.

Staff and guests were evacuated before they could come to any harm.

However, the fire caused significant structural damage to the Grade II-listed building and it has caused the Miller to close for the time being.

Owner Mary Galer – who co-manages the establishment with her husband Nick – spoke to Newburytoday of the dramatic events.

The Galer family had slept overnight on the premises and were readying the pub for a busy Sunday lunchtime.

Mrs Galer said: “We happened to not have any childcare for the evening, so we ended up staying in the hotel.

“On the morning, I was on breakfast service.

“I smelt something funny, and thought that the chef had maybe started some Yorkshire puddings.

“When I went into the kitchen, she said: ‘Oh, it’s a tea towel in the tumble dryer.’

“We both went to the tumble dryer and there was nothing – it just really smelt.

“Then the fire alarms went off.

“Again, we went back to investigate – nothing had happened, there was no fire.

“I went to the alarms, turned them off, went upstairs to check that anybody had come out of the hotel rooms.

“Five minutes later, my colleague came to me and said, ‘yep, there’s a fire’.

“The fire alarm then went off again and I went to look at the tumble dryer.

“I realised that we now needed to get everybody out – it wasn’t massive, but I could see sort of some smoke coming out.

“I then basically went round every hotel room, banged on the doors and got everyone out.”

Seven members of staff live semi-permanently on-site.

A team of sprinters from Hertfordshire-based Centurion Running had also stayed overnight and were evacuated to a fire point outside the pub.

Emergency crews from Oxfordshire mounted a speedy response, with management praising their initiative.

A community response was also mounted in support of the much-loved pub.

Drinks and sandwiches were provided by Pierreponts Café.

The runners also got to work, ferrying refreshments across the village for staff.

Management is currently awaiting an insurance assessment.

We've been overwhelmed with support - thank you to all who have sent well wishes or offered a hand. It really does means so much

For now, we're working our way through the soot. More soon... pic.twitter.com/WBS8XczJkn — Miller of Mansfield (@TheMillerofMan) October 12, 2020