Police appeal to find missing Thatcham man

Tuan Abdul was last seen this morning

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in locating a missing man from Thatcham.

Tuan Abdul, known as Tony, aged 77, was last seen in Crookham Common Road at around 8am this morning (Tuesday).

He is Asian, approximately 5ft 3ins to 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build and is bald.

Mr Abdul is likely to be wearing a beige raincoat and a fabric sun hat.

He is known to frequent the local area. 

Detective Inspector Alice Broad, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Tony’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

“If anyone has seen Tony or may know where he is, please get in touch as soon as possible.

“You can call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43200322585.”

