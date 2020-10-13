Severe delays on M4 after collision between Reading and Theale

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 13
Tue, 13 Oct 2020
There are currently severe delays on the M4 following an accident between Theale and Reading.
Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 11 are closed and traffic is building up as a result.
Highways England traffic officers are on the scene and say traffic isn't expected to return to normal until 6pm this evening.
Update 4.41pm
All lanes are now open
