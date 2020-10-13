Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Severe delays on M4 after collision between Reading and Theale

Two lanes blocked and queuing traffic between junction 12 and 11

M4

There are currently severe delays on the M4 following an accident between Theale and Reading.

Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 11 are closed and traffic is building up as a result. 

Highways England traffic officers are on the scene and say traffic isn't expected to return to normal until 6pm this evening.

Update 4.41pm 

All lanes are now open

