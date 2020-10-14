Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 14

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 754, an increase of 13 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 654,644, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 19,724.

West Berkshire's rate per 100,000 population is 475.9.

A map of cases has been updated to show breakdowns in geographic statistical areas. The data shows the number of cases in the last seven days to week ending October 9, the seven-day rolling average, and the case rate compared to the national average.

For example, there were 10 cases in Hermitage and Cold Ash in the seven days up to October 9, with a seven-day rolling rate of 115.5 and a change of minus 23.1 per cent.

The map can be viewed here

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 43,155.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 137.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 57,690.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.