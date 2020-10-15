Thames Valley Police in Newbury's Parkway hosting a Have Your Say event

Council set to lease empty building at business park after 2 years
Thu, 15 Oct 2020
THAMES Valley Police are in Newbury's Parkway until 2pm today, Thursday, October 15, hosting a Have Your Say event.
Officers from the Newbury and Thatcham neighbourhood policing team are there to answer any questions or queries you may have.
TVP tweeted this morning 'Come down and meet some of the team,we will be there until 2pm, hope to see you soon'.
NHPT NEWS NEWBURY AND THATCHAM NHPT are in The Parkway Newbury carrying out a Have Your Hay.— TVP West Berkshire (@TVP_WestBerks) October 15, 2020
Come down and meet some of the team,we will be there until 2pm, hope to see you soon. #c9705 pic.twitter.com/1XxfbWpdhF
