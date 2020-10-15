Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thames Valley Police in Newbury's Parkway hosting a Have Your Say event

Opportunity for public to chat to local officers

THAMES Valley Police are in Newbury's Parkway until 2pm today, Thursday, October 15, hosting a Have Your Say event.

Officers from the Newbury and Thatcham neighbourhood policing team are there to answer any questions or queries you may have.

TVP tweeted this morning 'Come down and meet some of the team,we will be there until 2pm, hope to see you soon'.

