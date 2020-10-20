Bucklebury Farm Park put up for sale

Bucklebury Farm Park has been put up for sale for a guide price of £1.5m, the Newbury Weekly News can exclusively reveal.

The 72-acre site, which lies a stone’s throw from the Duchess of Cambridge’s family home, is being marketed by Hungerford-based estate agent Knight Frank.

The 44-acre deer safari park, a popular attraction to those who visit the farm, is also included in the sale price.

The site consists of a number of buildings, including a café, indoor play and farm office, along with other buildings for livestock and an equipped play area.

Knight Frank said there is the option for further development on the site, adding that there is the potential to expand and enhance the facilities.

It adds that there is also, subject to planning, “scope for redevelopment of the property for other uses”.

The farm has been developed by the current owner, Rupert Hartley-Russell, over the last three decades.

It started in 1986 as a strawberry ‘pick your own’ enterprise, but over the years has become a fully diversified tourism and visitor attraction.

Recently, five ‘glamping’ tents have been built at the park.

Knight Frank says the glamping units are operated under the Featherdown brand, which “adds further diversity to the business”.

Bucklebury Farm Park was contacted for a comment, but had not responded by the time this paper went to press.

Knight Frank confirmed the site was under offer, but could not share any more information due to a confidentiality clause.