Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 15

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 766, an increase of 12 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 673,622, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 18,980.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 483.4. The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to October 10 is 52.4, with 83 cases recorded in the seven days to October 10. 

A map of cases has been updated to show breakdowns in geographic statistical areas. The data shows the number of cases in the last seven days to week ending October 10, the seven-day rolling average, and the case rate compared to the national average.  

The map can be viewed here

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 43,293.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 138.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 57,690.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

