Tadley woman 'gobsmacked' after being reunited with engagement and wedding rings she lost on Greenham Common

A woman who lost both her engagement ring and wedding ring while walking on Greenham Common has thanked the two kind-hearted strangers who returned them to her.

Emma Jamieson lost the rings on September 28 – just six weeks after getting married to her partner Jordan – and thought she would never see them again.

But, remarkably, after putting a post on the Greenham Control Tower Facebook page appealing for help, the mother-of-two now has both of them back on her finger after people from far and wide joined in the search.

Mrs Jamieson said: “My kids go to school in Newbury and twice a week, once I’ve dropped them off, me and my friend meet up at Greenham Common for a walk and a bit of exercise.

“On that particular day, I took the rings off half way around due to swelling in my fingers and placed them in my pocket.

“I pulled my phone out of my pocket a few times without thinking when I was walking around and they must have fallen out.”

When she got back to the car she realised her rings were missing from her pocket and admitted “bursting into floods of tears”.

She began frantically retracing her steps, desperately hoping to find them, but despite the best efforts of passers-by who joined in to help she was forced to abandon her search hours later.

Mrs Jamieson said: “I was in tears and I thought I’ve got to tell him [her husband Jordan] so I phoned him and he was brilliant.

“He just said ‘it’s ok, don’t worry, worst case we will get you another one’.”

Mrs Jamieson contacted Greenham Control Tower to let them know what had happened.

They published an appeal on their Facebook page and within hours were contacted by people offering their help.

Mrs Jamieson said: “I was inundated with messages. It was amazing.

“I was getting messages from people asking where I had walked and whether I could draw it on a map.

“People were even going over there especially after work to try and find them for me.

“It was so touching that people were doing this out of the kindness of their hearts.”

On October 1 – four days after she had lost the rings – Mrs Jamieson said she was ‘gobsmacked’ to receive a call saying that a woman had found a ring and had handed in to the control tower café.

Mrs Jamieson was overcome with joy when she realised it was her missing engagement ring.

She said: “I offered her a reward, but she didn’t want any money. She just said she was glad it was back with me.”

And on October 7, Mrs Jamieson then received a phone call from a man who had gone to the common especially to look.

She said: “The man said he had found my wedding ring. I just couldn’t believe it.

“I said I wanted to give him a reward but he said he wanted me to donate it to the Make A Wish Foundation instead.”

Mrs Jamieson, a final year student nurse who has been on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic throughout her studies, said: “I honestly never thought I would see them again. I just can’t believe it.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone to gave up their time to help me look.”

Mrs Jamieson lives in Tadley with her husband Jordan and two sons, Matthew, nine, and Anthony, seven.

She got married at Mercure Newbury West Grange Hotel on the A4 Bath Road on August 15.