Car driver taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A4 near Padworth

Car driver taken to hospital after collision with lorry
Thu, 15 Oct 2020
A PERSON was taken to hospital following a collision between a car and lorry on the A4 near Padworth this afternoon.
The driver of the car was cut out of the vehicle by emergency services and taken to hospital.
Three fire engines - two from Newbury and one from Whitley Wood - spent two hours at the scene, along with an ambulance and police.
The incident took place just after 3pm.
JY04P1 and JY04P2 along with JY20P1 @WhitleyWoodFS, @SCAS999 and @TVP_Reading are currently attending an RTC on the A4 at Padworth. Currently no delays and traffic running smoothly. pic.twitter.com/Gqcnz3dLqw— Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) October 15, 2020
