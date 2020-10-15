Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Car driver taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A4 near Padworth

Emergency services spent two hours at the scene

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Car driver taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A4 near Padworth

A PERSON was taken to hospital following a collision between a car and lorry on the A4 near Padworth this afternoon. 

The driver of the car was cut out of the vehicle by emergency services and taken to hospital. 

Three fire engines - two from Newbury and one from Whitley Wood - spent two hours at the scene, along with an ambulance and police.

The incident took place just after 3pm. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Tributes paid to man killed in A34 collision

Tributes paid to man killed in A34 collision

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 14

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 14

Police appeal to find missing man

Police appeal to find missing man

Eight arrested in connection with illegal hunting at West Berkshire beauty spot

Eight arrested on suspicion of illegal hunting at West Berkshire beauty spot

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33