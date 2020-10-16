PEOPLE are being to asked to put forward a community building for an environmental make-over.

West Berks Climate Action Network (WBCAN) has set up a community-led insulation discount scheme to enable households in the district to maximise the Government’s Green Homes Grant UK.

WBCAN is hoping to insulate a community building for free under the scheme, and is asking people to nominate a community building for an insulation makeover.

Suggestions can be emailed to WestBerksCAN@gmail.com

WEBCAN has also arranged a talk entitled What’s the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill all about and should we be fighting for it? at 8pm on Wednesday, October 21.

WBCAN has assembled a panel of experts in a bid to better understand what the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill (CEE) is, what it hopes to achieve and what alternatives there are, if any.

Attendees will hear from Nessy Haines-Matos – one of the core founding members of the CEE Bill Alliance, Sir Brian Hoskins – meterologist, founding member and director of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment, and Ketan Jha – lecturer in law at the University of Brighton and part of Plan B’s legal team, a network of volunteers who take strategic legal action to ensure those responsible for greenhouse gas emission bear the costs of loss and damage.

The talk can be viewed at https://fb.me/e/3s1TFbHBB