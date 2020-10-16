Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

M4 closed between Newbury and Reading this weekend

Works were rescheduled after Storm Alex led to their cancellation earlier this month

The M4 will be closed between Chieveley and Theale this weekend. 

The eastbound carriageway will shut from 9pm tonight (Friday) and not reopen until 6am on Monday.

The closure had originally been planned for the beginning of the month, but the heavy rain caused by Storm Alex saw them postponed.

A diversion will be in place from junction 13 (Chieveley), south down the A34 and A339 into Newbury, then east along the A4 to re-join the M4 at junction 12 (Theale).

Highways England has warned that significant delays and congestion are expected due to the increase in traffic on the diversion route. 

It has advised people to plan their journey and allow extra time or avoid the route if possible.

