Police pup Harper named after officer killed in the line of duty

Meet Harper – the newest police puppy named in honour of an officer killed in the line of duty in West Berkshire last year.

Police Dog (PD) Harper was recently taken to his new home with his trainer Pc Chris Green, a former Thames Valley Police officer now working with the Cleveland force.

Pc Andrew Harper died from multiple injuries after he was dragged for more than a mile along country roads on August 15 last year.

His widow Lissie, who he had married just 28 days before he died, said: "What a beautiful dog.

"I am incredibly touched by this gesture and am looking forward to meeting Harper hopefully one day soon."

Pc Harper had been responding to reports of a quad bike theft in Stanford Dingley when he was killed.

He got caught in a strap attached to the stolen bike, towed by a vehicle being driven by Henry Long.

Long, 19 from Mortimer, along with passengers Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, 18, of Mortimer and Aldermaston, were convicted of the officer's manslaughter earlier this year.

Another puppy, who went home with his trainer on the same day as PD Harper, was named Ratana, in tribute to Met Police officer Matt Ratana, who was shot and killed at a police custody centre in Croydon, South London, last month.