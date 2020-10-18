Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham man found guilty of beating woman

31-year-old ordered to pay costs and compensation

court gavel

A Thatcham man has been convicted of beating a women and committing other offences against her.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 24, was Shaun Kevin Burgess.

The 31-year-old, of Crowfield Drive, admitted assaulting Rebecca House by beating her at Wheelwrights End, Highclere, on September 15 last year.

Mr Burgess further admitted damaging her property and using violence to gain entry to premises on the same occasion.

He further admitted intending to cause Ms House harassment, alarm or distress at Highclere on September 23 last year.

Mr Burgess was made subject to an 18-month conditional discharge.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £22.

Finally, Mr Burgess was ordered to pay £50 in compensation to Ms House.

