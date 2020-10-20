Newbury Town Council strides closer to carbon neutrality

NEWBURY Town Council has made massive strides in becoming more environmentally friendly after reducing its carbon footprint by more than a third in one year.

In June 2019, the council became the first in West Berkshire to declare a climate emergency and set itself the target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

With a carbon footprint measuring 68.11 tonnes per year, this required an annual reduction of at least seven tonnes a year.

However, in the latest available figures – April 2019 to March 2020, it was revealed that the council had reduced its footprint by more than 25 tonnes or 37.5 per cent.

This was largely due to installing a new converter in the town hall, ensuring that power collected by the solar panels on its roof was converted more efficiently – reducing the council’s carbon footprint by 22 tonnes.

Elsewhere, servicing and controlling the hall’s gas boiler saved two tonnes and there was also a reduction in mileage and business travel for councillors and council staff.

The reduction means that the council has almost reached its year four target in the first year.

Speaking at the council’s second climate change workshop recently, community services manager David Ingram said: “I’m very pleased to say that with the direction given by the climate change working group and the funding group, over the last 12 months, we’ve managed to bring our carbon footprint down by 37.5 per cent.

“It’s very pleasing, we’ve put a lot of work into how we can do this – I’m sure people will say we’ve chosen the low-hanging fruit, but that’s the right way of going about it.”

Climate change working group chairman Chris Foster (Lib Dem, Wash Common) said: “I’m very pleased with how it’s gone so far.

“Obviously there are big challenges ahead, as David intimated.

“Carbon neutrality isn’t a game for us, it’s about actually reducing our impact on climate change.”

The council is now hoping to continue reducing its footprint via further reductions in lighting and heating, insulation and secondary glazing, carbon grants, tree planting, street lighting, and the sustainable café proposed for Victoria Park.