Eco-grants available from Newbury Town Council for local organisations

COMMUNITY groups hoping to become more environmentally friendly can now apply for climate grants from Newbury Town Council.

The groups must be based within the Newbury parish and mainly serve Newbury residents, as well as provide benefits to the wider community beyond the interest of members.

Grants totalling £10,000 are available each year for the next three years and recipients will report back to the town council on the outcome of their projects, as well as giving a summary of the impact of the grant at future council climate change workshops.

Any reduction in carbon emissions will count towards the council’s target to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Projects can’t already have Government funding and preference will be given to organisations that haven’t received recent grants from the council.

Climate change working group chairman Chris Foster said: “Newbury Town Council has been awarding community grants for quite a number of years.

"Looking at the comments we’re getting on climate emergencies, one – the climate emergency adds a huge, extra burden to the problems that community groups are trying to deal with, and two – we want to facilitate other organisations do their own carbon reduction work.

“We thought it was appropriate to have a ring-fenced part of our grants that was deliberately targeted at carbon reduction, but also to increase the amount available because of the extra pressure.

"We’re after anything that can demonstrate a genuine reduction in carbon emissions.

“We’re looking for projects that will benefit a community group rather than giving out money for people to put solar panels on their own house. For example, solar panels on Scout huts or church hall roofs, where there’s a community group whose premises will benefit and is used by other groups in the community.”

Applications are open now, and close on December 31. Awards will be made in early 2021.