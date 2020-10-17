Police appeal to find missing Woolton Hill man

POLICE are appealing for help in finding a missing man.

David Cageao, 48, was last seen between 9.30pm and 10.30pm last night (Friday) in Woolton Hill.

Mr Cageao is white, 6ft 1ins tall, with greying hair and a shaved beard.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

He was also driving a silver Toyota Avensis – registration number PJ06 WXV.

The police are concerned for Mr Cageao’s safety and are asking the general public to report any sightings of him to them.

If you have seen him last night or today, please call the police on 101 quoting 44200402974.