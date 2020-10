A missing man from Woolton Hill has been located.

David Cageao, 48, had been last seen between 9.30pm and 10.30pm last night (Friday) in Woolton Hill.

Hampshire Constabulary have now confirmed that Mr Cageao has been located.

A statement said: "Hello again, we can now confirm 48-year-old David Cageao has been located.

"Thank you, as always, for sharing our appeal."