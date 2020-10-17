Two illegal vehicles seized in Tadley

TWO vehicles have been seized in separate incidents in Tadley in the last 24 hours by Basingstoke Rural Police.

A motorbike was seized in Bishopswood Road this evening (Saturday) after it was discovered it had no insurance, no MOT, no tax and was being driven on a provisional license.

It will now be taken to the police compound.

Yesterday (Friday) a van was seized in Baughurst Road which also had no MOT, no tax and no insurance.

Tweeting about the van, Basingstoke Rural Police said: “Searched and going equipt [sic] to steal!

“No Mot, No Tax, No Insurance.

Good result from PC 21091 & PCSO 17690.”

