Two illegal vehicles seized in Tadley

Sat, 17 Oct 2020
TWO vehicles have been seized in separate incidents in Tadley in the last 24 hours by Basingstoke Rural Police.
A motorbike was seized in Bishopswood Road this evening (Saturday) after it was discovered it had no insurance, no MOT, no tax and was being driven on a provisional license.
It will now be taken to the police compound.
Yesterday (Friday) a van was seized in Baughurst Road which also had no MOT, no tax and no insurance.
Tweeting about the van, Basingstoke Rural Police said: “Searched and going equipt [sic] to steal!
“No Mot, No Tax, No Insurance.
Good result from PC 21091 & PCSO 17690.”
Vehicle seized on Baughurst Road, Tadley.— B'stoke Rural Police (@BstokeRuralCops) October 17, 2020
Searched and going equipt to steal!
No Mot, No Tax, No Insurance.
Good result from PC 21091 & PCSO 17690 pic.twitter.com/LuxGB1stjm
Vehicle Seized Bishopswood Road, Tadley.— B'stoke Rural Police (@BstokeRuralCops) October 17, 2020
No insurance, No Mot, No tax and being driven on a provisional license.
Compound inbound!
PC 21091 & PCSO 17690 pic.twitter.com/oDeLfVrXqG
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News