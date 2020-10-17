Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Two illegal vehicles seized in Tadley

A motorbike and a van have been seized in separate incidents

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

Illegal vehicles seized in Tadley

TWO vehicles have been seized in separate incidents in Tadley in the last 24 hours by Basingstoke Rural Police.

A motorbike was seized in Bishopswood Road this evening (Saturday) after it was discovered it had no insurance, no MOT, no tax and was being driven on a provisional license.

It will now be taken to the police compound.

Yesterday (Friday) a van was seized in Baughurst Road which also had no MOT, no tax and no insurance.

Tweeting about the van, Basingstoke Rural Police said: “Searched and going equipt [sic] to steal!

“No Mot, No Tax, No Insurance.

Good result from PC 21091 & PCSO 17690.”

