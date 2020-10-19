Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Diversion will be in place on A339 while improvement work is carried out

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Newbury's Burger King roundabout will be closed for four consecutive nights from Thursday.

The closure will be in place from 7pm each evening until 5am the following morning to enable West Berkshire Council's highways contractor, Volker, to carry out improvement work.

The work will take place each evening from October 22 to 26.

A signed diversion will be in place and motorists are being warned to expect delays.

All enquiries should be directed to West Berkshire Council on 01635 519080. 

A plan of the closure and diversion route can be found at https://one.network/?tm=GB119133098

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 closed from tonight

M4

Car driver taken to hospital after collision with lorry

Car driver taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A4 near Padworth

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

'Distressing' break-in at beautiful West Berkshire church

Break-in at historic West Berkshire church

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33