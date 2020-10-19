Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Newbury's Burger King roundabout will be closed for four consecutive nights from Thursday.

The closure will be in place from 7pm each evening until 5am the following morning to enable West Berkshire Council's highways contractor, Volker, to carry out improvement work.

The work will take place each evening from October 22 to 26.

A signed diversion will be in place and motorists are being warned to expect delays.

All enquiries should be directed to West Berkshire Council on 01635 519080.

A plan of the closure and diversion route can be found at https://one.network/?tm=GB119133098