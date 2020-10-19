Thank you from family following Newbury man's sudden death in town centre

The family of a man who died in Newbury last week have thanked all those who stopped to help when he collapsed.

The family, who have asked to remain anonymous to allow them to grieve privately, said they are “forever grateful” to all the “kind and wonderful people of Newbury”.

Talking to the Newbury Weekly News from her home in Australia, the daughter of the man’s partner, who was at his side when he collapsed and died, said: “Unfortunately I cannot be there at the moment, living in Australia, so my sister, who lives in New Zealand, and I are forever grateful to these wonderful people for looking after our mum when she needed it most.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

She said she would like to say a particular thank you to a nurse called Rachel, who sat with her mother and explained to her, in terms that she could understand, what was happening and then drove her home after the sad events had unfolded.

“Also thank you to the other passers-by, the ambulance, police and air ambulance, who attempted CPR and resuscitation and looked after mum so well,” she added. “And thank you to my mum’s neighbours for keeping an eye on her and helping out however they can.”

She said that her mother was “doing okay” and has been overwhelmed by the kindness shown to her since the tragic incident last Wednesday (October 14) in the town centre, when her partner collapsed suddenly and unexpectedly and died.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that the Thames Valley Air Ambulance was one of a number of emergency response resources that were sent to the “serious medical emergency” in Newbury that morning.