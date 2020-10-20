Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Highclere Castle awarded £72,000 grant to help it through coronavirus

The money will be used to stabilise one of the castle's Victorian Glasshouses

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Downton Abbey, Highclere Castle

HIGHCLERE Castle, the home of TV series Downton Abbey, has been awarded £72,000 as part of a £103 million rescue fund to help heritage sites in England through the coronavirus pandemic.

The £103 million includes £67 million to 433 organisations who applies for grants of less than £1 million each to help them survive the pandemic.

A further £34 million in funding will be distributed to 12 bodies including English Heritage and Historic Royal Palaces to restart construction and maintenance and their sites.

Owner Lord Carnarvon confirmed that the money would be used to “help stabilise” one of the castle’s Victorian Glasshouses.

He said: “We are very grateful for the recent grant we received from the DCMS Covid Rescue Fund which will help stabilise one of our wonderful Victorian glasshouses and also assist with some overhead costs incurred during the spring lockdown period.

“Like many other heritage attractions, we’ve had a very difficult year to date with the closure of the castle for over three months in the key spring period resulting in loss of ticket and other onsite revenue.

“We were pleased to welcome visitors in a much quieter than normal way from 12th July to 16th September and are operating small Covid compliant tours this autumn and leading up to Christmas.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Newbury boy

    20/10/2020 - 10:10

    Great that Lord Carnarvon gets 72 grand! He really deserves this. The peasants can apply for Universal Credit if they want

    Reply

  • louise

    20/10/2020 - 09:50

    The rich get richer at the taxpayer's expense.

    Reply

M4 closed from tonight

M4

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33