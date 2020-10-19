Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 19

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 814, an increase of four in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 741,212, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 18,804.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 513.7. The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to October 14 is 50.5, with 80 cases recorded in the seven days to October 14.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 43,726.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 80.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 57,690.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 closed from tonight

M4

Car driver taken to hospital after collision with lorry

Car driver taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A4 near Padworth

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

'Distressing' break-in at beautiful West Berkshire church

Break-in at historic West Berkshire church

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33