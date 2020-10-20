Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Weather warning issued for South East as heavy rain expected to hit West Berkshire

Met Office warns of delays during morning rush hour

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

Weather warning issued as heavy rain is expected to hit the district

Heavy rain is expected across the area tomorrow (Wednesday), with a warning for travel disruption for the morning rush hour.

Disruption to travel is expected and localised flooding is possible throughout the day.

The downpour is expected to begin in the early hours of tomorrow and last until around 2pm.

The Met Office has warned that rail and bus services could be affected and journey times are expected to take longer, with spray and flooding on roads as well.

Around 10-15mm of rain is expected to fall on the South East of England, with as much as 50mm predicted in a few areas.

The rain could also be accompanied by gales in some parts, the warning adds.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 closed from tonight

M4

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33