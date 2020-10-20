Weather warning issued for South East as heavy rain expected to hit West Berkshire

Heavy rain is expected across the area tomorrow (Wednesday), with a warning for travel disruption for the morning rush hour.

Disruption to travel is expected and localised flooding is possible throughout the day.

The downpour is expected to begin in the early hours of tomorrow and last until around 2pm.

The Met Office has warned that rail and bus services could be affected and journey times are expected to take longer, with spray and flooding on roads as well.

Around 10-15mm of rain is expected to fall on the South East of England, with as much as 50mm predicted in a few areas.

The rain could also be accompanied by gales in some parts, the warning adds.