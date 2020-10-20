Newbury Artisan Market cancelled for 2020

Newbury Artisan Market has cancelled all events planned for the remainder of 2020 due to the 'second wave' of coronavirus cases.

As recently as September, it was hoped that the event – held regularly in Northbrook Street and Bartholomew Street – would be able to resume.

The market was first called off in March, at the beginning of the nationwide lockdown.

Organisers of the Artisan Market have stressed that they are planning to stage events in Newbury again next year.

In an announcement posted on Facebook, they said: "After lots of discussion and planning meetings, we have made the very difficult decision to postpone the remaining Newbury Artisan Market events for 2020 due to the tightening of restrictions by Government, and the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the county.

"We have been working with all the relevant authorities and Newbury BID, but, with the ongoing situation, we are unable to run the autumn events as we had hoped.

"We are however, very pleased to announce that Newbury Artisan Market is set to return in spring 2021 – as long as restrictions allow.

"Bookings for these events will open once we have wrapped things up for 2020.

"Thank you for all of your ongoing support and we look forward to welcoming you back to an event in the near future."