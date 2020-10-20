Thames Valley Police crackdown on antisocial use of vehicles in Calcot

Crackdown on antisocial use of vehicles
Thames Valley Police West Berkshire's Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team issued a section 59 notice on Sunday following a crackdown on antisocial behaviour.
The team were responding to complaints by residents about the antisocial use of vehicles in the Calcot area.
In response to resident complaints, the Pangbourne Neighbourhood team are carrying out an operation to tackle the anti social use of vehicles in the Calcot area tonight.— TVP West Berkshire (@TVP_WestBerks) October 18, 2020
1 x section 59 Notice issued so far. #PangbourneNHPT #P5716 #P5233 #C6331 #C7496#C9882 #C7220 #C9970 pic.twitter.com/JNXgRc34Yq
