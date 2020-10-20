Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Thames Valley Police crackdown on antisocial use of vehicles in Calcot

Neighbourhood team respond to public complaints

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Thames Valley Police crackdown on antisocial use of vehicles in Calcot

Thames Valley Police West Berkshire's Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team issued a section 59 notice on Sunday following a crackdown on antisocial behaviour.

The team were responding to complaints by residents about the antisocial use of vehicles in the Calcot area.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 closed from tonight

M4

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33