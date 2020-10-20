Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thames Valley Police put rural crime under the spotlight with have your say event at Shefford Woodlands, West Berkshire

'You know your community best and you know when something doesn’t feel right'

THAMES Valley Police are holding a Rural Have Your Say session at Farols, Shefford Woodlands on Wednesday, October 21, 10am to 11am.

Rural PCSOs Paul Smith and Joanna King will be on hand to talk to anyone who has any issues or requires advice.

Thames Valley Police also posted a reminder on their Facebook page recently about rural crimes, saying: “Rural crime is an issue for large areas of the Thames Valley and can have a huge impact on our rural communities.

"But these crimes tend to go unreported.

“We’re committed to working with our partners in local authorities to tackle these crimes.

"But you, our rural communities, are our most important partner.

“You know your community best and you know when something doesn’t feel right.

"By working together, we can prevent opportunistic and organised crimes taking place in our communities.”

They urge people if they see something to report it. The online reporting form can be found at: http://orlo.uk/xAn0W 

