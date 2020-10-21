Tadley Library hours to be cut

TADLEY Library has had its hours cut as part of a package to save Hampshire County Council £1.76m.

The library, at Mulfords Hill, was previously open for 42 hours, Monday to Saturday.

Now, the library will only be open for 34 hours a week, and will be closed completely on Wednesdays as well as Sundays.

The new opening hours will be in place by January 2021.

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for recreation and heritage Sean Woodward said: “New staffed opening hours for 40 of our Hampshire libraries will be gradually implemented throughout the remainder of this year, and customers will receive further updates in due course with the exact day from which these new hours will start at their local library.

“Temporary opening hours remain in place across many of our libraries as part of our ongoing work to keep each venue Covid-secure for residents and our staff, and visitors are encouraged to check our website for current opening times before visiting.”

Elsewhere in the county, Kingsclere Community Library will lose its financial support from the council, forcing it to become independent in April 2021.

However it will be able to apply for a grant up to £10,000 from the council to aid with the transition to full independence.