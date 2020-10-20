Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 20

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 830, an increase of 16 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 762,542, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 21,331.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 523.8. The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to October 15 is 50.5, with 80 cases recorded in the seven days to October 15.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 43,967.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 241.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 58,164.